PG&E strikes deal with U.S. over $3.9B in wildfire claims

PG&E (PCG +4.6% ) reached a deal with the Federal Emergency Management Agency over $3.9B in emergency aid provided by the government after the utility's power lines sparked wildfires in 2015, 2017 and 2018, bringing PG&E another step closer to emerging from Chapter 11.

A company lawyer made the announcement at a hearing before a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in San Francisco.

PG&E also reached a deal with California's emergency services office over additional claims.

Victims of the fires had been fighting the payments to FEMA in court, saying the agency would be taking money from a $13.5B pot PG&E set aside for them.