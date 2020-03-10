Coronavirus hits Barclays trading floor

Barclays (BCS +0.7% ) is telling employees that a trading staff employee out of the Manhattan office tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Reuters.

The bank is advising employees who worked closely with the individual to self-quarantine for 14 days and has deep cleaned the workspace and surrounding area on the second floor trading floor.

"We are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other local authorities," states a Barclays memo to employees.

Shares of Barclays are down 32% over the last month.