Trump mulls federal assistance for energy companies - Washington Post

The Trump administration is strongly considering pushing federal assistance for oil and natural gas producers (XLE +3.1% ) hit by plummeting oil prices, the Washington Post reports.

Federal assistance reportedly would take the form of low interest government loans to shale companies, many of them deep in debt and whose lines of credit to major financial institutions have been choked off.

One of the companies hardest hit in yesterday's oil price plunge was Continental Resources (CLR +16.2% ), founded by Trump supporter Harold Hamm, who says he had reached out to the administration but had not made "direct" contact.

Hamm says the Trump administration should consider using illegal dumping laws to prevent Russia and Saudi Arabia from slashing prices of oil sold in the U.S.

