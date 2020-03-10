Lyondell's Houston refinery FCC outage to hit Q1 refining returns, CEO says

LyondellBasell (LYB +1.3% ) CEO Bob Patel says an extended shutdown of the fluidic catalytic cracker at its 263.7K bbl/day Houston refinery will hurt Q1 returns in its refining segment.

"Quarter-to-quarter, our refining segment will see some impact from market effects and some internal downtime we've had on our FCC," Patel said in a webcast presentation today at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference.

The 90K bbl/day FCC was shut by a Feb. 16 fire, and repairs of the cracks in the unit's reactor found after the fire is expected to continue through the first week of April, Reuters reports.

Patel also said the company is free of the coronavirus and its operations in China were resuming following the initial spread of the illness.