Golar LNG appoints Mitchell-Thompson as new CFO

Golar LNG (GLNG +23% ) names Callum Mitchell-Thomson as its new CFO, effective April 20, succeeding Graham Robjohns, who announced his departure plans in October.

Mitchell-Thomson has 21 years of experience advising energy and infrastructure companies on M&A and capital markets transactions while working for J.P. Morgan, and has worked in the U.K. Parliament as an advisor.

Shares of Golar LNG, as well as GasLog (GLOG +15.9% ) and GasLog Partners (GLOP +9.2% ), are rebounding strongly on surging supertanker rates as Saudi Arabia increases bookings to carry ramped-up oil production.

Baltic Exchange data shows benchmark Middle East-China tankers jumped 40% to WS 76.42, the highest since Jan. 24, equating to daily earnings of $70,118, up 81% from yesterday.

Middle East-U.S. Gulf VLCC rates soared 57% to WS 52.41, the highest since Jan. 14.