FedEx sees U.S. GDP of 1.7% this year

FedEx (FDX +3.6% ) posts its monthly economic update.

The shipper's economic team forecasts U.S. GDP will increase 1.7% in 2020 and 1.9% in 2021. U.S. industrial production is seen rising 0.2% this year and consumer spending is seen increasing 2.1%.

FedEx says global manufacturing and trade were weak prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus. World real GDP growth is projected to rise 2.3% in 2020 and 2.7% in 2021.

"The coronavirus outbreak, trade negotiations, and geopolitical tensions represent risks to the economic outlook. Given the importance of access to global supply chains to U.S. competitiveness and jobs, it is important to have a policy environment that encourages free trade."