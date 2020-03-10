Nokia powering upcoming Rakuten network

Rakuten (RKUNY +0.1% ) has chosen Nokia (NOK +1.1% ) to provide mobile backhaul services for its wireless offering.

Rakuten Mobile will use Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch for its reconfigurable mesh backhaul network, which the carrier says will let it easily and flexibly grow bandwidth to roll out 4G and 5G service.

It's promising a nationwide optical infrastructure through all 47 Japanese prefectures, supporting backhaul and data center interconnect.

Nokia will operate the virtualized core network, in another move to manage total cost of ownership.