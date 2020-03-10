Barclays offers U.K. corporate borrowers more time to repay loans

U.K. bank Barclays (BCS +2.3% ) offers its business customers affected the coronavirus outbreak a package of support measures including delaying repayments on existing loans over £25,000 ($33,000) for 12 months.

It's also offering extended or new overdraft facilities and other working capital solutions.

“Our network of relationship managers has been reaching out to SMEs across the U.K. to see if they require additional support during this time, as we do regularly when we see any events which may have an impact on our clients,” said Ian Rand, CEO of Barclays Business Banking.

The bank also said it will waive penalty charges for customers who want access to fixed savings account early and will except applications for temporary increases on credit card limits.