Albemarle sees weak Q1 in China due to coronavirus

Albemarle (ALB +3.1% ) says it is experiencing a "weak" Q1 in China, where most of its processing facilities and customers are located, due to the coronavirus.

No employees have contracted the virus and the company has seen only been minimal order reductions from customers so far, but logistic delays remain" an area of concern," CFO Scott Tozier told the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference.

Albemarle says its Chinese lithium production assets are back at full capacity, but global electric vehicle output has been cut by 3%-5% due to plant closures in China, according to the presentation.