Wendy's rallies after Stephens boost

Stephens calls Wendy's (WEN +5.7% ) a "best idea" stock pick on its view the breakfast launch will be successful for the company.

The firm assigns an Overweight rating and a $29 price target to restaurant stock. The price target is well above the average sell-side PT of $23.58.

"Our positive view is based on three main factors. First, we believe that breakfast will be a successful daypart for the company, driven by a motived franchisee base, a quality food / drink lineup, and a low breakeven point for individual stores. Second, while breakfast is a near-term headwind for Wendy’s profitability due to needed investments in national advertising, our forecasts indicate the daypart will be highly profitable by 2022 and 2023."