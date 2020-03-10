A third Wells Fargo CEO testifies to Congress

Wells Fargo's (WFC +7.2% ) new CEO told Congress that the bank is charting a new path to move past its "deeply disturbing conduct."

In testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, CEO Charlie Scharf said the new management structure that he's implementing increases oversight of each business line.

He also noted that the company has many more risk and compliance controls in place vs. when it was fined by regulators in 2016 for opening millions of bogus accounts.

Few committee members pushed back against Scharf answering questions by saying that he's too new to the job to fully answer.

Elizabeth Duke, Wells Fargo's former chairwoman, and James Quigley, another former board member, are expected to testify on Wednesday. Both resigned after the release of congressional reports issued last week, which accused them of a lack of urgency in addressing regulatory matters.