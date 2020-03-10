Baker Hughes can 'hunker down' amid weak oil prices, JPM says in upgrade

Baker Hughes (BKR +9.2% ) powers higher in a strong day for energy-related shares, although the stock could be enjoying an extra boost from a J.P. Morgan upgrade to Overweight from Neutral with an $18 price target, which was cut from $25.

"Despite our antipathy towards joining what we think is quickly becoming a consensus trade, BKR is one of the few stocks in our coverage with the right attributes to hunker down in a $30-$40 oil world," JPM's Sean Meakim writes.

Baker Hughes' best-in-class balance sheet (if net debt stays below 2.5x in 2021), hefty $23B backlog at year-end 2019, and later cycle oilfield services mix (~40% production) should leave the stock relatively defensive vs. higher oil beta peers Schlumberger and Halliburton, according to Meakim.

BKR's Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.