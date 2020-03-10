United expects coronavirus anxiety to get worse

There's another shocker in from the airline industry.

United Airlines (UAL +11.9% ) says it has seen a 70% drop in domestic demand as measured by net bookings in the last few days on top of collapsing bookings for Asia and Europe.

United CEO Scott Kirby indicates that the airline company will make more deep cuts to flights in the coming months on the expectation that the coronavirus will hold back business and personal travel.

"We're planning for the public concern about the virus to get worse before it gets better," Kirby warns.