ICMB, PNNT top KBW's list of BDCs with energy exposures

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB -0.7% ) and PennantPark Investment (PNNT -2.2% ) top the list of business development companies with notable exposure to the energy sector drawn up by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Ryan Lynch.

Energy's percentage of fair value is 11.6% at both ICMB and PNNT. THL Credit comes in next at 6.2% followed by Fidus Investment (FDUS -0.3% ) at 5.1%. TPG Specialty Lending rounds out the fifth-largest energy exposure at 4.2%.

"While it will likely take some time before we see an increase in energy defaults, energy investment fair values could be marked down meaningfully as early as 1Q20 if oil prices stay near current levels," Lynch wrote.