Wainwright reiterates bullish call on Co-Diagnostics, sees 195% upside

H.C. Wainwright reiterates its Buy recommendation of COVID-19 test maker Co-Diagnostics (CODX -28.8% ) with a $20 (195% upside) price target.

Analyst Yi Chen says the company was the first U.S.-based firm to receive CE Mark certification for its test and recent FDA policy changes aimed at accelerating the availability of tests in America should boost sales.

Mr. Chen says the company is currently shipping its Logix Smart COVID-19 screening test to countries in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Australia.