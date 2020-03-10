Oil stages 10% rebound rally after sharpest decline since 1991

U.S. crude oil futures followed their largest percentage loss since 1991 with a 10% rebound, helped by reports that Russian had not ruled out measures with OPEC to stabilize oil markets.

WTI April crude (NYSEARCA:USO) closed +10.3% to $34.36/bbl and May Brent crude (NYSEARCA:BNO) settled +8.3% to $37.22/bbl, after both contracts plummeted 24% yesterday to more than four-year lows.

Even with today's big bounce, both benchmarks have shed nearly a quarter of their value since the end of last month.

Saudi Aramco said it planned to supply a record 12.3M bbl/day starting next month, well above current production of 9.7M bbl/day.

But the Saudis may not be able to sustain such levels, says Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB Markets: "I don't think everyone buys into the idea that they can pump that much, although maybe they could get some of that from storage."

Oil prices ultimately must rise because major energy producers and U.S. shale companies cannot make money at current levels, says Luke Sadrian, co-chief investment officer at Commodities World Capital, but "how we get to that point could be quite volatile and not in a straight line, and could take several months to several quarters."

Separately, the U.S. Department of Energy suspended a sale set for next week of as much as 12M barrels from the government's strategic petroleum reserve due to the oil price crash.

As for the companies in the oil business, the bounce today was rather muted given the carnage all year, and yesterday in particular. The Energy SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) gained 4.7% , a hair less than the S&P 500. The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) added 4.4% . Occidental Petroleum gained 14.6% after slashing its dividend by nearly 90%.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, XOP, UCO, VDE, OIH, DWT, BGR, BNO, ERX