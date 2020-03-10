Chatham Lodging pulls Q1, 2020 guidance on virus impact

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) joins the string of hotel companies and REITs to withdraw its guidance as the spread of the coronavirus increases customer cancellations and deflates travel demand.

While CLDT's February hotel room revenue exceeded the company's expectations by $0.1M, the company said it believes the impact from the virus will likely result in missing its previously reported guidance for net income, RevPAR, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted FFO, and adjusted FFO per share.

"We are working expeditiously with Island Hospitality to implement plans designed to minimize the impact on the top- and bottom-lines, as well as net cash flow," said Chatham President and CEO Jeffery H. Fisher in a statement. "Covid-19’s impact on travel is evolving rapidly, and our visibility to assess the magnitude and duration of the financial impact is limited."

