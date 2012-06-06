The selloff in Facebook and other social networking names has led Twitter's valuation to fall...

Jun. 06, 2012 12:51 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
The selloff in Facebook and other social networking names has led Twitter's valuation to fall 15% on private markets. This leads Nicholas Carlson to speculate Twitter, which was valued at $8B in a funding round, will now be more open to selling to Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) - a source recently hinted Twitter was open to a deal. Also: co-founder Jack Dorsey is now reportedly spending less time at Twitter than at Square, and CEO Dick Costolo has already sold a startup (FeedBurner) to Google.
