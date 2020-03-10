Turtle Beach +14% after Q4 beats

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) +14% reports Q4 beats with a 9% Y/Y revenue decline due to the expected softness ahead of the next-gen console launches.
Adjusted EBITDA was $16.6M, above the $16.2M estimate.
Gross margin was 35.1% compared to 38.5% in last year's quarter.
Operating expenses rose from $17.4M to $22.3M, primarily due to the ROCCAT acquisition.
The company ended the year with $8.2M in cash and equivalents.
For Q1, HEAR expects revenue of $29-31M and a loss per share of $0.80-0.72.
For FY20, the company sees revenue of $214-224M and a loss per share $0.45-0.12.
Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.