Turtle Beach +14% after Q4 beats

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) +14% reports Q4 beats with a 9% Y/Y revenue decline due to the expected softness ahead of the next-gen console launches.

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.6M, above the $16.2M estimate.

Gross margin was 35.1% compared to 38.5% in last year's quarter.

Operating expenses rose from $17.4M to $22.3M, primarily due to the ROCCAT acquisition.

The company ended the year with $8.2M in cash and equivalents.

For Q1, HEAR expects revenue of $29-31M and a loss per share of $0.80-0.72.

For FY20, the company sees revenue of $214-224M and a loss per share $0.45-0.12.

