NuCana's Acelarin shows positive action in mid-stage ovarian cancer study

Preliminary data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating NuCana's (NASDAQ:NCNA) Acelarin (NUC-1031) in heavily pretreated patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer showed a treatment effect.

45 patients who received at least three prior lines of chemo were evaluable for response. There were three responders, one complete, and 16 with stable cancer implying a disease control rate (DCR) of 42% (n=19/45). The response rate and DCR improved to 13% and 83%, respectively, in 23 patients who received two or more cycles of Acelarin.

Consistent with its December 2019 announcement that it is focusing its resources on Acelarin in biliary tract cancer and NUC-3373 in colorectal cancer, the company will not proceed with the second part of the trial.

The company says Acelarin, based on its ProTide technology, is a "pre-activated" version of gemcitabine, engineered to outperform the chemo agent by virtue of its ability to overcome cancer cells' resistance mechanisms. A Phase 3 study comparing Acelarin to gemcitabine in pancreatic cancer patients failed, however.