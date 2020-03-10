Stocks snap back from yesterday's rout in another gyrating session

Stocks recouped about half of yesterday's biggest one-day loss since the financial crisis in 2008, after the Trump administration floated potential measures including a payroll tax cut and help for hourly wage earners to help offset economic harm from the coronavirus outbreak.

While government talk may have provided some comfort, there was plenty of disconcerting news elsewhere, including the deployment of a National Guard unit to a NYC suburb to create a temporary "containment area" and Italy beginning a nationwide quarantine.

The Dow industrials, which came as close as 0.2% away from a bear market - or a 20% drop from a recent high - wrapped up the trading day +4.9% , or 1,167 points, higher to 25,016, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also added 4.9% each.

Information technology ( +6.6% ) and financials ( +5.8% ) were the best performing sectors in the S&P 500, while energy ( +4.7% ) reclaimed some of yesterday's 20% plunge as WTI crude oil closed +10.3% to $34.36/bbl a day after cratering 24% to a four-year low.

The late rally in stocks coincided with rising U.S. Treasury yields off historic lows, as the two-year yield finished 15 bps higher at 0.47% and the 10-year yield jumped 25 bps to 0.75%.

Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet all rose at least 4.8%, while JPMorgan Chase and Home Depot led the Dow higher, rising more than 7% each.