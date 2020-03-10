Cloudera +15.5% after beats, upside FY outlook

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) +15.5% beats Q4 estimates on the top and bottom lines with revenue up 47% Y/Y. Subscription revenue totaled $182M and services revenue was $29.8M.

ARR was up 11% Y/Y to $731.2M.

Income from operations was $11M, including $7M in merger-related costs.

Buyback: The board approves a share repurchase authorization of up to $100M.

For Q1, Cloudera expects revenue of $202-207M (consensus: $206.18M), subscription revenue of $180-183M, and EPS of -$0.01 to $0.01 (consensus: -$0.04).

The upside FY21 outlook has revenue of $860-880M (consensus: $857.9M) and EPS of $0.25-0.29 (consensus: -$0.01).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.