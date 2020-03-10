Mortgage Bankers hike 2020 mortgage origination forecast

The Mortgage Bankers Association revises its mortgage originations forecast to $2.61T from its previous $1.99T projection to reflect an expected surge in refinancing due to record low mortgage rates.

That represents a 20% increase from 2019's $2.17T.

Refinance originations are expected to double from MBA's earlier projection to ~$1.23T, up 37% Y/Y.

Purchase originations are expected to grow 8.3% to $1.38T,l up from the prior projection of $1.32T.

Last week, Freddie Mac said the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate fell to 3.29%, the lowest in its almost 50-year history.

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT, DMO, PGZ