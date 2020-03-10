Alaska Comms boosts income, adds one-time dividend

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) posted Q4 earnings strong enough to lead full-year results to meet guidance.

The company also declared a one-time dividend of $0.09/share (about $5M).

Revenue dipped fractionally, mainly due to regulatory restructuring of the Alaska Universal Service program. That led regulatory revenue to fall 13.6% to $10.8M.

Business and wholesale revenue, though, rose 3.5% to $38.3M, and consumer revenue was steady at $9.2M.

And amid lower expenses, net income rose to $2.6M from a year-ago $1.7M.

Cash at Dec. 31 was $28.3M, vs. $15M the prior year. Net debt was $153.8M, vs. a prior-year $161.2M.

For 2020, it's guiding to revenue of $232M-$237M, EBITDA of $63M-$65M, capex of $39M-$43M and adjusted free cash flow of $8M-$10M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET.

Press release