Green lights for Investors-Gold Coast bank merger

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) says the FDIC approved the merger of Gold Coast Bank with and into Investors Bank.

The company also landed a waiver from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System with respect to the merger.

The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance and the New York Department of Financial Services have also approved the merger.

The shareholders of Gold Coast Bancorp approved the bank holding company merger in December..

The merger is expected to be completed on April 3.

Source: Press Release