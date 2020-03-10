U.S. crude supply rose 6.4M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 6.41M barrels of oil for the week ending March 6, the seventh straight weekly increase.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 3.1M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 4.68M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 364K barrels.

Data from the Energy Information Administration to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories rose 2.5M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

April WTI crude recently traded at $34.45/bbl after settling at $34.36 today on Nymex.

