Google urging remote work for North American employees

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has extended a localized work-at-home advice to all employees in North America, Business Insider reports.

The company is now advising about 100,000 workers to pursue remote work, according to the report - easily one of the most sweeping such orders by a company in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

That order reportedly comes from a memo to the North American workforce setting up the policy through at least April 10 (a month).

Last week, Google barred employees from international travel after an employee in the Zurich office tested positive for coronavirus.