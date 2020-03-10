Gerdau to idle Minnesota EAF, rolling mill

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) says it plans to idle melting and rolling operations at its St. Paul, Minn., long product steel mill by the end of June, resulting in layoffs of ~250 employees.

The company will continue to operate finishing facilities at the mill, which has an electric arc furnace with a production capacity of 560K st/year.

The move comes just two months after Gerdau said it would idle its melting and rolling operations at its 331K st/year special bar quality mill in Jackson, Mich., beginning in mid-April.