Equinox Gold, Leagold Mining complete merger deal

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) and Leagold Mining (OTCQX:LMCNF) say they have completed their business combination, creating one of the world's top gold producing companies operating entirely in the Americas.

The C$769M acquisition, announced in December, adds Leagold's four mines in Mexico and Brazil to Equinox's portfolio, consisting of two mines in California and one in Brazil.

Under the deal terms, Leagold shareholders will receive 0.331 of an Equinox share for each share they own and will hold 45% of the combined entity, which will keep the Equinox name.