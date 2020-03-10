Generic anti-malarial may treat COVID-19 - Raymond James

A generic drug used to treat malaria may be as promising as any that companies are currently scrambling for to treat COVID-19, the coronavirus-related disease spreading rapidly, Raymond James says.

Analyst Steven Seedhouse says chloroquine - a longtime oral anti-malarial that costs pennies per dose - could turn out "more effective, scalable, and affordable" than the candidates being studied by companies including AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), not to mention Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and others.

After very early indications of efficacy in China, chloroquine is seeing increased demand suggesting it may be seeing real-world use already, though ultimate efficacy depends on data that still need to be gathered.