Valaris suffers rig incident on key drillship; Total may terminate contract

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) closed -10.6% in today's trade on a day when other offshore drilling names were rising, as a blowout preventer stack collapsed on one of its rigs during a move offshore Angola.

On March 7, the company says its Valaris DS-8's BOP stack was disconnected from the riser while the rig was moving between well locations.

Operator Total (NYSE:TOT) could seek to terminate the contract, which would result in a $2.5B decline to its backlog.

The DS-8 is Valaris' highest earnings contributing rig, whose $620K dayrate is one of the highest left in the market, and Total is seen as likely to terminate the contract.

Valaris' own backlog as well as its FY 2020 EBITDA would drop by $150M, more than half of its 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $210M-$240M, according to Seeking Alpha contributor Vladimir Zernov.

Ahead of the news, J.P. Morgan downgraded shares to Underweight on weak backlog and an over-levered balance sheet.