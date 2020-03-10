Ballard Power upgraded to Buy at H.C. Wainwright

Ballard Power (BLDP +17.4% ) bounces higher after H.C. Wainwright upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $16 price target price, citing the company's "technology, manufacturing, and distribution moat" that makes it "one of only a handful of publicly investible opportunities to participate in growth from the developing hydrogen powered economy."

Analyst Amit Dayal notes industry data that shows 2.5M commercial light- to heavy-duty trucks and buses are sold in China annually, and fuel cell electric vehicles - which are better suited for heavy-duty applications than battery electric vehicles - currently comprise less than 0.15% of this market and remain underpenetrated.

Dayal says the Weichai-Ballard partnership, which is essentially unrivaled in China, brings together the resources and technology to aggressively take share of this market in an environment where adoption of clean energy vehicles is being supported at the regulatory and corporate-strategy levels.

BLDP's Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bearish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.