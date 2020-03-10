Exxon's Baton Rouge refinery restarts last CDU shut by fire - Reuters

Exxon Mobil (XOM +3.7% ) has restarted the last crude distillation unit that had been shut by a Feb. 12 fire at its 502.5K bbl/day refinery in Baton Rouge, La., Reuters reports.

The 90K bbl/day PSLA-7 crude distillation unit was the last of the refinery's four CDUs to return to production after being idled by a fire in a natural gas pipeline that supplied fuel to the heaters on the CDUs, according to the report.

Most of the refinery's units have restarted as the CDUs returned to production last week and this week.