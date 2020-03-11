BOE cuts rates to 0.25%, announces stimulus measures

Looking to curb the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak, the Bank of England has cut its main interest rate from 0.75% to 0.25%.

"Although the magnitude of the economic shock from Covid-19 is highly uncertain, activity is likely to weaken materially in the United Kingdom over the coming months," according to a press release.

The BOE will also introduce a new term funding scheme with additional incentives for small and medium-sized enterprises, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, EWUS, DGBP, FKU, HEWU, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR