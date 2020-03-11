Which S&P 500 stocks have gained over the past month?

Most stocks in the S&P 500 have tumbled over the past month, but shares in the consumer staples and healthcare sectors have generally suffered smaller losses.

In fact, only 29 stocks in the S&P 500 have gained over the past month, and most of them are related to the demand jump prompted by the quickly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Top five performers: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) +23% ; Kroger (NYSE:KR) +16% ; Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) +16% ; AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) +9% ; Newmont (NYSE:NEM) +8.9% .

Others include: Dollar General (NYSE:DG); Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP); Clorox (NYSE:CLX); Walmart (NYSE:WMT).