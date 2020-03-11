Mexico seeks to mediate recent oil row

Mexico and other countries are looking to mediate between Russia and Saudi Arabia to end an oil price war that has battered global markets.

Past model... In 1998, after a year of secret diplomacy and negotiations, Saudi Arabia and then important producer Venezuela were persuaded to cut a deal by non-OPEC Mexico, leading to a rise in oil prices.

Crude futures are now down 0.8% to $34.08/bbl, following a 24% plunge on Monday and 10% rebound on Tuesday.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, OILU, DTO, USL, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OILK, OLEM, WTID, OILX, USAI, NRGU, AOIL, NRGD, NRGZ, YGRN, NRGO