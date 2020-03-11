Uber may suspend accounts of those with coronavirus

"We have a team available 24/7 to support public health authorities in their response to the epidemic," Uber (NYSE:UBER) said in a statement. "Working with them, we may temporarily suspend the accounts of riders or drivers confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19."

Drivers or delivery persons diagnosed with the virus or asked to self-quarantine will receive financial assistance for up to 14 days.

Uber has already offered assistance to drivers in some areas and is "working to quickly implement this worldwide."