Coronavirus updates - 'coming in so intensely now'

U.S. coronavirus cases have topped 1,000 nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University data, and at least 28 people have died from the disease.

Coronavirus cases are "coming in so intensely now that we're not able to give a detailed case breakdown," NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters, adding that "there are so many [cases] coming forward."

Washington state COVID-19 cases could reach 64,000 by May if health officials and the public fail to take action to stop the spread now, warned Governor Jay Inslee.

The Port of Los Angeles reported a 22.9% annual drop in container volume for February as low output from Chinese factories dented trans-Pacific maritime trade.

The New York Auto Show and Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have been postponed.