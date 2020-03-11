Saudis boosting output even further; crude -2%

Crude turns lower after Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) received a directive from the kingdom’s energy ministry to up its output capacity to 13M barrels a day, though it didn't say when the capacity increase would take place.

On Tuesday, the company said it would raise its crude supply to 12.3M barrels per day starting April 1, only days after it slashed most of its official selling prices triggering Monday's oil price crash.

Crude futures -2% to $33.67/bbl.

