U.S. banking heads meet Trump at White House

Chief executive officers from Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are scheduled to meet with President Trump in the White House cabinet room at 3 p.m.

Gordon Smith, CEO of JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) consumer and community banking division, will also attend the gathering in place of Jamie Dimon, who is recovering from emergency heart surgery.

What's being discussed? Estimations on how long and how much the coronavirus can cause markets to fall, as well plans to waive some fees and offer other assistance to consumers and small businesses.