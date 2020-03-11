Futures slide 2% after Tuesday's rebound

Get ready for another volatile session on Wall Street.

Following Monday's plunge and Tuesday rally, U.S. futures fell another 2% overnight as traders sized up fiscal and monetary policy responses.

President Trump suggested a 0% payroll tax rate that could last until the end of the year, and said cruise and airline industries would be getting aid, but the details still remain unclear.

U.S. coronavirus cases have also topped 1,000 nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University data, and at least 28 people have died from the disease.