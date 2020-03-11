Mallinckrodt nearing finish line on global opioid settlement

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) announces that the New York AG's office has joined 47 other states in supporting its previously announced proposed global settlement related to its role in the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Under the terms released on February 25, the company will pay $1.6B in structured payments, $300M of which would be paid upon subsidiary Specialty Generics' emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, $200M would be paid on the first and second anniversaries of emergence and $150M on each of the third through eighth anniversaries of emergence. Most of the payments will be contributed to a trust that, among other things, would establish an abatement to be administered to cover the costs of opioid addiction treatment and related efforts. The company will issue warrants to the trust to purchase ordinary shares at $3.15 representing ~19.99% of its outstanding shares. And finally, Specialty Generics would abide by certain agreed-upon operating covenants.