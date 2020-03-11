Phio Pharma up 30% premarket on Medigene deal

Thinly traded nano cap Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) jumps 30% premarket on average volume in reaction to its agreement with Medigene AG (OTCPK:MDGEF) related to Phio's previously announced (August 2019) collaboration with research center Helmholtz Zentrum München aimed at designing and developing novel candidates for the use of Intasyl compounds in adoptive cell therapy to enhance immune cell function.

Medigene has agreed to contribute expertise in clinical development as well as proprietary research material. It also has an option to exclusively in-license potential immune cell enhancers against certain fee payments.