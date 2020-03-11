Goldman to vote against directors of boards that lack women - Bloomberg

In its effort to increase diversity on corporate boards, Goldman Sachs Group's (NYSE:GS) Asset Management said it will vote against nominating committees that fail to include at least one woman on the board, no matter where in the world the company is.

In the U.S., more than 20% of corporate directors are women, so the policy is more likely to affect companies in countries like Japan where a much smaller percentage of board members are women.

“We really believe diversity of thought on boards drives better outcomes,” Katie Koch, who leads Goldman’s global stewardship team, said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

In 2019, Goldman voted against board members leading the nominating committee at 214 U.S. companies that had all-male boards. Since then, 79 of those companies have added a female director.

Goldman casts more than 11,000 proxy votes each year.

In January, Goldman CEO David Solomon said the company will refuse to underwrite IPOs of companies in the U.S. or Europe if they lack a director who is either female or diverse.