PepsiCo lands Rockstar in energizing move

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) inks a deal to acquire Rockstar Energy for $3.85B.

The company says the highly strategic acquisition will enable it to leverage PepsiCo's capabilities to both accelerate Rockstar's performance and unlock its ability to expand in the category with existing brands such as Mountain Dew.

PepsiCo has also entered into an agreement, which will provide approximately $700M of payments related to future tax benefits associated with the transaction, payable over up to 15 years. PepsiCo does not expect the transaction to be material to its revenue or EPS in 2020.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020.

PEP -1.22% premarket to $132.51.

Source: Press Release