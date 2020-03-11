JPMorgan sees TreeHouse benefiting from stocking up trend

JPMorgan lifts TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) to an Overweight rating on its view that COVID-19 will benefit the company in the near term or longer.

Analyst Ken Goldman points out that 90% of TreeHouse's sales are for food at home and it only sources a minor amount of ingredients from Asia.

"The valuation is increasingly appealing and we believe the company could have a stronger-than-expected 1H20 thanks to consumers stocking up on key items," notes Goldman.

JP assigns a price target of $45 on THS to rep +20% upside. Shares of TreeHouse slumped to a 52-week low of $34.06 yesterday.