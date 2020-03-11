Starwood Property adopts $400M stock, note buyback program

Starwood Property Trust's (NYSE:STWD) board authorizes the company to repurchase up to $400M of its outstanding common shares and convertible notes for a period of one year.

STWD rises 1.1% in premarket trading.

The share repurchase program will be funded through the company's existing cash.

"We have opportunistically supported our stock price by buying shares in the open market when circumstances, that we feel have little long-term impact on our enterprise, cause our shares to decline both relative to our intrinsic value and to our dividend yield," said Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht.

YTD, STWD shares have declined 16%, steeper than the S&P 500's 11% fall during the same period.