Matador Resources cuts drilling rigs in half; CEO to take 25% salary cut

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) +3.7% pre-market after saying it is cutting its drilling program in half to three rigs from six by June 30 in response to sharply lower oil prices.

Matador says it will reduce unit operating costs, particularly targeting lease operating and G&A expenses, and is evaluating other options for increasing its cash flow and for further reducing its operating expenses and capital spending, if necessary, in H2.

CEO Joseph Foran says he will cut his base salary by 25%, board members will reduce compensation by 25%, and other executives will trim salaries by 10%-20%.

Also, Matador says its borrowing base was affirmed at $900M by its lenders and increased its elected borrowing commitment to $700M from $500M, and says it faces no near-term debt maturities.