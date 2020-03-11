Software targets cut on coronavirus impact

Jefferies cuts its price targets on a number of software names, saying that "no one is immune" from the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Analyst Brent Thill expects the impact to show up in March quarter results and notes that "key companies have begun to foreshadow the impending impacts of coronavirus, from event cancellations to restricted travel."

Notable target changes: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from $195 to $190, Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from $266 to $225, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) from $220 to $200, and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from $180 to $165.

Microsoft shares are down 2.3% pre-market to $157.20.

