Goldman adds Lilly to Conviction List in premarket analyst action

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) initiated with Buy rating and $8 (113% upside) price target at Bank of America.

Nutrien (NTR CN) initiated with Overweight rating and C$68.49 (47% upside) price target at Atlantic Equities. No premarket activity (NYSE:NTR) yet in the U.S.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) upgraded to Neutral with a $29 (6% downside risk) price target at Wedbush.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) upgraded to Outperform with a $535 (29% upside) price target at RBC.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) added to Conviction List at Goldman Sachs (Buy/$168) citing upside in diabetes and migraine.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) upgraded to Overweight with a $39 (81% upside) price target at RBC.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) removed from the Conviction List at Goldman (Buy/$58) due to expected slowdown in dental and animal health visits due to coronavirus fears. Shares down 4% premarket.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $1 (4% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.